Covington man killed at Porterdale Bar and Grill

PORTERDALE, Ga. – A shooting at a local Porterdale bar left one man dead and another arrested on charges including murder.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle Fowler was killed on Saturday night following a shooting that took place at Porterdale Bar and Grill. Fowler was 68 years old.

Police arrested William Brown, 34, of McDonough for his connection with the shooting. Brown is being charged with murder, three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.

It is not clear of what occurred leading up to the shooting.

Porterdale Bar and Grill was closed on Sunday following the shooting. They have since reopened.

This is an ongoing story. For more updates, please check back at covnews.com.