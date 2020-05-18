Covington's Stars and Stripes Fest postponed to Labor Day weekend

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington City Council unanimously passed a motion to postpone the city’s annual Stars and Stripes Fest to Sunday, Sept. 6, during a called meeting Monday night.

The issue of potentially delaying Covington’s Independence Day festival and firework display in response to the COVID-19 crisis was first addressed during a City Council meeting on April 20. Following a brief discussion, the council approved a motion to table the matter until ready to make a decision on May 18.

Mayor Steve Horton began Monday night’s discussion of the topic by speaking on behalf of the council members who’ve expressed their apprehension for holding the event on July 4.

“All of you at some point, amongst yourselves and to me, have voiced concerns that the coronavirus and all the safety issues that come with it is a bit much when you consider such a large crowd on the Square,” Horton told the council.

He added that ample research has been done to assess how other municipalities around the state are handling similar situations. From this assessment, he noted that “many local governments” have rescheduled their respective Independence Day events, including the AJC Peachtree Road Race delaying its date from July 4 for the first time in its history.

Furthermore, Horton reminded the council that the city received a letter from the fireworks company it contracts stating the event could be postponed to any day before the end of 2020 without facing a monetary penalty.

He pointed to Labor Day weekend as a viable option should the council choose to reschedule the Stars and Stripes Fest. He stated his belief that holding the event on that Sunday rather than Monday, Sept. 7, could result in a minimal negative impact on downtown businesses that are usually already closed on Sundays.

“And for those who are normally closed on Sunday,” Horton added, “if they choose to open for the event, it may actually provide some extra benefits for them.”

City Manager Scott Andrews added that the city staff’s preference was scheduling for that Sunday as opposed to Labor Day as well, expressing his desire to give employees “a little bit of a break.”

A motion was then made to push the event back to Sept. 6 and passed unanimously by the council.