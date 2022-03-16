Covington woman's body found in area creek

COVINGTON, Ga. — An investigation is underway after the body of a 49-year-old female was found Tuesday in a shallow creek near Colony Drive.

A Newton County Sheriff's office spokesperson said the body Christy Sawyer, of Covington, was located Tuesday at 4 p.m. with no signs of trauma to the body. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, the spokesperson said.

As the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office has asked the public to share any information pertaining to this case with investigator Kurt Collins at kcollins@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1428.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.