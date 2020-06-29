Covington woman killed in wreck at County Road 213 intersection

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington woman died Friday after her car struck a truck that investigators believe had failed to yield to oncoming traffic at a southeast Newton County intersection.

Patricia Ivie, 77, of Covington, was killed in the collision at the intersection of County Road 213 and Dixie Road, the Georgia State Patrol reported.

The driver of the truck, identified as Terran Newman, 55, of Covington, was not injured, the GSP reported.

The incident occurred after a 2016 Ford F-150 truck driven by Newman was traveling south of Dixie Road about 2:30 p.m. A spokesman for the state patrol said as it stopped at a stop sign at County Road 213, a westbound 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited driven by Ivie approached the intersection.

As the Chevrolet Cruze neared Dixie Road, the truck’s driver failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign and entered the Cruze’s travel lane as it attempted to keep traveling south on Dixie Road.

The vehicle driven by Ivie then struck the driver side door of Newman’s vehicle. Both vehicles continued to travel, with the car striking a large rock on the shoulder and the truck striking a metal fence post off the roadway, the GSP spokesman said.

“[Newman] advised she stopped at the intersection and observed another vehicle directly across the intersection that was also stopped. After she stopped, she stated she thought she looked both ways,” the spokesman said. “She also stated she did not see [Ivie’s car] approaching.”

Charges are pending the completion of an investigation by the state patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT), the spokesman said.