Covington utility workers aid Kentucky storm relief effort

COVINGTON, Ga. — Eight utility workers from the city of Covington hit the road to Kentucky this week to aid in power restoration efforts after violent storms swept across the region.

The Bluegrass State was among many states in the Midwest and South that were ravaged by tornadoes on Friday. As of Wednesday, at least 88 people were reportedly killed in the storms — at least 74 deaths were reported in Kentucky alone. More than 100 individuals were still missing, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.

To help with recovery efforts and speed up the restoration of power, four line crew members and four right-of-way members of the city of Covington were sent to Bowling Green, Kentucky.

“After seeing the devastation in Kentucky on Friday, the city of Covington Electric Department began monitoring how we could assist,” City Manager Scott Andrews said. “Saturday morning, the Electric Cities of Georgia [ECG] reached out asking how many we could send, if needed. The destruction covered such a vast area, we knew it would take at least a day for ECG to coordinate where we would be most beneficial.

Andrews said the crew left Covington for Bowling Green on Monday morning at 6 a.m. They are working with 13 other cities — about 80 workers — from Georgia. Andrews said the timeline of complete restoration was unknown.

“Our crew is currently working on sub-transmission lines now, and then will begin distribution work once the substations are back on,” Andrews said. “They told Electric Director Joel Smith that one of the larger substations in the area where they are working is completely demolished due to a house landing in the substation.”

Covington crew members included Basil Ruark, Noah Thomas, Kahle Mason, Richey Cook, Josh Bennett, Kane Ellis, Darrell Thompson and Adam McQuaig. Andrews said it was a “tough decision” figuring out who would join the response team.

“Everyone in our department wanted to help,” he said. “We have a very dedicated team who not only love working in Covington but are willing to pack up and travel to help our neighbors. Many of the line workers in Kentucky, and possibly our guys, will spend their Christmas away from family and friends in Kentucky. Please keep our guys, all other lineman and especially the residents effected by the storm in your thoughts and prayers.”

Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said on Tuesday there were still 18,500 power outages, according to national reports.

On Monday, President Joe Biden approved disaster declarations for Tennessee and Illinois, and had previously approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky. The president visited Kentucky on Wednesday to meet with storm victims and make remarks.