Covington seeks community input for comprehensive plan update

COVINGTON, Ga. — As city officials begin work to update Covington’s comprehensive plan, input from the community is desired.

Residents’ voices go a long way in determining what the plan will entail, City Manager Tres Thomas said.

“The comprehensive plan serves as a decision-making guide for local government officials and community leaders,” Thomas said. “Based on input from the public and a steering committee, the plan identifies needs and opportunities, goals and policies, land use practices, and an implementation framework for key elements.”

The comprehensive plan process typically follows the rules of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Minimum Standards and Procedures for Local Comprehensive Planning. The last update to the city’s comprehensive plan came in 2018.

“A comprehensive plan is intended to look forward to the next 20 years,” Planning Director Marc Beechuk said. “It involves key elements such as input/analysis, vision, a community work program and the future land use map.

“For a city to look that far ahead, it is imperative that the community voice its goals, as well as concerns, and get into the details of how and where we should grow,” he added. “Day-to-day zoning operations are guided by the code and underlying zoning; this is the chance for the public to assist in shaping those foundational elements.”

To ensure residents are given the opportunity to make their ideas known, the city has scheduled four input meetings over the next two months before a plan is drafted and ready for review in November.

• June 1, at 10 a.m. — Housing and Transportation Input Meeting

• June 13 at 2 p.m. — Infrastructure/Local Government Services Input Meeting

• July 11 at 10 a.m. — Economic Development and Parks & Recreation Input Meeting

• July 18 at 2 p.m. — Future Land Use and Community Work Program Input Meeting

The plan’s review and a public hearing are slated for Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m.

All meetings were initially scheduled to be held at the Covington Welcome Center located at 1143 Oak St., but dates, times and locations are subject to change. Beechuk encouraged the public to stay tuned to the city’s social media pages and website for updates and future announcements for other potential meetings.

In addition, residents are asked to participate in an online survey at https://arcg.is/Cjiae0. The survey closes on June 13.