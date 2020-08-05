Covington rolls back millage rate

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington City Council adopted a resolution Monday night to roll back the 2020 millage rate to 7.186.
According to documents provided by the city, the millage rate for 2019 was 7.413, meaning the rollback rate of 7.186 is a decrease of 0.227, which results in a decrease of $140,018 in tax collections (-2.6%).
In other business, the council:
- Proclaimed Aug. 11 as 811 Day for the city of Covington. By calling 811, residents can notify utility operators, including the City of Covington, of their intent to dig so that the utilities can be located ahead of the project. This prevents utilities from being damaged.
- Approved the final reading of an amendment to an ordinance concerning motorized carts. Mayor Steve Horton said the amendment was proposed to fix a typo, change the wording under the listed insurance requirements for clarity, and add “trails” in addition to “sidewalks” as areas in which motorized carts are prohibited.
- Approved the application for a license to sell alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption for Ms. Tonya’s Soul Food, LLC. The applicant’s name is Tonya Reddings.
- Adopted a resolution to add the revitalization of Covington South, Green Acres and Settlers Grove neighborhoods as project No. 39 in the Short Term Community Work Program component of Covington Comprehensive Plan 2018. By adding the neighborhoods to the program, Director of Planning and Zoning Mary Darby said each would be studied for potential redevelopment and revitalization. The timeframe for the project will span from 2020-2022, according to city documents; responsible party was listed as the Community Development Department. The current cost estimate was $100,000; however, Darby said the amount was a placeholder because an exact cost would not be known until after the study is completed. Funding sources were listed as the General Fund, CDBG, Tax Credits and SPLOST.
- Approved a request for Anderson Grading & Pipeline to complete gravity sewer upgrades and improvements on Pace Street, Lackey Street and Indian Creek Circle in the amount of $828,576.
- Approved a bill of sale from the city to the Newton County Industrial Development Authority conveying the U. S. Corrugated rail spur improvements. Horton said the Georgia Department of Community Affairs made a $750,000 employment incentive grant to the city as a partial contribution to the cost of the rail spur. It was a state incentive to locate U.S. Corrugated in Covington. Under terms of the grant, rail spurs, once constructed, are to be conveyed to the Newton IDA to own for 10 years and lease to U.S. Corrugated during that time, Horton said. Covington was involved because it had the personnel to oversee construction. Once the 10 years is up, and provided U.S. Corrugated has met and honored its hiring commitment, the Newton IDA will release interest to the rail spur to U.S. Corrugated.
- Approved the acceptance of CARES Act funds, totaling $743,651. The city will receive $223,095 as a 30% advance.
- Voted unanimously to cancel the Labor Day weekend fireworks display, originally slated for Fourth of July.