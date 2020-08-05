Covington rolls back millage rate

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington City Council adopted a resolution Monday night to roll back the 2020 millage rate to 7.186.

According to documents provided by the city, the millage rate for 2019 was 7.413, meaning the rollback rate of 7.186 is a decrease of 0.227, which results in a decrease of $140,018 in tax collections (-2.6%).

