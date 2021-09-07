Covington roads to close for 'First Lady' filming

COVINGTON, Ga. — Filming for “The First Lady” is set to return to the downtown area Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., which will result in a couple of road closures near the Square.

Filming locations will be Town House Cafe, at 1145 Washington St SW, the south curb of Washington St. from Hendrick St. to Monticello St. and Simms Barbershop at 1137 Hendrick St. SW.

Roads closed for filming will include Washington St. SW — a 250-foot work area from Hendricks to Monticello —and Hendricks St. SW — a 250-foot work area from Washington to Reynolds.

Motorists traveling through the area should expect delays. Signage for detours will be on site to help direct traffic.

“The First Lady” is a Showtime series detailing the lives of former first ladies Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt during their time at the White House. As reported in February, the project has been working out of the new Cinelease Studios-Three Ring in Covington. The series is anticipated to premiere in 2022, according to an August report from entertainment news media company Collider.