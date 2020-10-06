Covington rescinds mask mandate

COVINGTON, Ga. — Face coverings are no longer a requirement in Covington.



The Covington City Council voted 4-2 Monday night to rescind the mask mandate that had been in effect since Sept. 1. Councilman Kenneth Morgan and Councilwoman Hawnethia Williams opposed the action.

Prior to a motion being made, Horton said rescinding the mandate was a recommendation from the city attorney “due to the fact that the current 14-day case rate has dropped below 100 per 100,000 population.”

As of Monday, the Georgia Department of Public Health had recorded 102 new cases within the last two weeks in Newton County. The cumulative case total for the county stood at 2,645. There have been 92 deaths recorded in relation to the virus.

Statewide, the cumulative case total was at 323,714 as of Monday. More than 3 million tests have been administered since the pandemic's inception — a positivity rate of only 10%.

Per Gov. Brian Kemp's executive orders and CDC guidelines, residents should continue to maintain a minimum of six foot distancing from others and are encouraged to wear masks if unable to do so.