Covington to power new Eastside High School

COVINGTON, Ga. — The future home of Eastside High School will be powered by the city of Covington.

During its latest meeting, the Covington City Council voted unanimously to approved a letter of intent to provide electrical services to the new Eastside High School, as chosen by the Newton County Schools System.

According to previous reports by The Covington News, the new facility located on 107 acres at 140 SR 142 in Covington is expected to be completed and opened for the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Newton County Schools administrators broke ground on the school’s construction in January 2020. The facility will accommodate approximately 1,650 students.

According to the school system, the 107-acre property located between property owned by East Newton Baptist Church and Central Church of Christ was purchased for $6,800 per acre — approximately $727,600.

“We were really glad to get the win on this,” Electric Director Freddy Morgan said during the meeting.

The city is not the school’s current electrical provider; Morgan said Covington had to beat out other corporations, including Georgia Power and Snapping Shoals, for the account.

Once students are moved into the new school, the current facility will reportedly be renovated and become home to Newton County Theme School, which is currently located in the former Ficquett Elementary School.