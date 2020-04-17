Covington pharmacist voted GPhA President-Elect

COVINGTON, Ga. – Covington pharmacist Mahlon Davidson was elected by the Georgia Pharmacy Association Board of Directors as president-elect. The organization is Georgia’s largest and most influential trade association for pharmacists. Davidson will serve as president of the association beginning June 2021.

“For 34 years, I have had the pleasure of being a member of America’s strongest state pharmacy association,” said Davidson, a resident of Oxford, Ga. “This is now my opportunity to give back to the profession and to my fellow pharmacists by serving as an advocate, and an energetic representative of our rapidly changing professional environments.”

Davidson has cared for the Covington and Conyers communities for the past three decades and has served patients of Covington’s Kroger Pharmacy for the past 20 years.

The University of Georgia College of Pharmacy graduate and preceptor has been a member of GPhA since 1985, serving two terms as president of Region 5 and as chair of the Third Party Policy Committee from 2001 to 2006. Davidson was a founding member of the Academy of Employed Pharmacists (AEP), serving as chair from 2002 to 2003 and honored for his vital role with a Pharmacist of the Year award.

"Pharmacists are a critical part of improving healthcare for Georgians,” said Bob Coleman, GPhA CEO. “We’re thrilled Mahlon will ensure the continuity of our strong leadership as we advocate to improve quality of life and healthcare choices for all Georgians at the Capitol."

Davidson has a long history of leadership. He has also served on the commission on Pharmacy Practice Act Revision in 1997; chaired the PharmPac Board of Directors; and chaired the Pharmacy Membership Linkage Committee from 2016 to 2017.

About Georgia Pharmacy Association

The Georgia Pharmacy Association represents Georgia’s pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and their patients. The trade association advocates with legislators to provide Georgians better healthcare through expanded choice, as well as top tier continuing education for thousands of pharmacists in independent pharmacies, chain pharmacies, hospitals and educational institutions. GPhA members have access to networking and resources to improve their practice and patients’ lives every day. For more information and the latest pharmacy news, visit GPhA.org or follow the organization on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or Instagram.