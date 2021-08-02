The Covington News wins 13 GPA awards

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Staff members of The Covington News brought home a baker’s dozen of awards from the Georgia Press Association’s annual convention this weekend.

Of the 13 Better Newspaper Contest awards handed out Friday, July 30, at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel, five were for first place in their respective categories — one for the editorial department and four for the advertising department.

Nearly 50 newspapers from around the state entered work from 2020 as part of this year’s Better Newspaper Contest.

“I’m really proud of our team,” Editor and Publisher Taylor Beck said. “To my knowledge, this is the most accolades The Covington News has received in a single year since Patrick Graham took ownership in 2017. And to do so in a year like this is really a testament to the dedication of our staff.

“As journalists, we obviously don’t do what we do for the awards or acclaim, but it’s certainly nice for our staff members to be recognized for the hard work they put in each day to produce a newspaper this community can enjoy and, more importantly, count on.”

Editorial awards won by The News include:

Special Issues: The News, third place

Community Service (W.G. Sutlive Trophy): Tom Spigolon, second place; Spigolon, third place

Best Newspaper Website: covnews.com, third place, weekly newspapers

Magazine Product: The News, third place

Enterprise Story: Tom Spigolon, first place; Taylor Beck, second place

Advertising awards won by The News and its business partners include:

Food: Blue Willow Inn, second place

Service/Institutional: Providence Classical Christian School, first place

Nontraditional: COVID-19 closures and updates, first place; Newcomers’ Guide, second place

Spot Color: Iron Will Dog Training, first place

Signature Page, Law enforcement salute, first place

Graham also owns The Walton Tribune in Monroe, which was honored as the top newspaper in Georgia for its size for a fifth consecutive year.

Editorial awards won by The Tribune include:



Best Use of Graphics and Illustration (Albert and Dorothy Jenkins Award): David Clemons, first place, weekly newspapers

Best Photo Gallery on a Newspaper Website: Deborah Stewart, third place, weekly newspapers

Page One: David Clemons, third place

Business Writing: Andrew Kenneson, first place

Magazine Product: The Tribune, third place

Best Editorial Page (J.C. Williams Trophy): The Tribune, second place

Serious Column (Otis A. Brumby Trophy): David Clemons, first place

Breaking News Writing: Stephen Milligan, third place

Headline Writing: David Clemons, first place

Feature Photo: Stephen Milligan, second place

Feature Writing: David Clemons, second place

Lifestyle/Feature Column: David Clemons, first place; Andrew Kenneson, second place

Layout and Design: The Tribune, first place

Photo Essay: The Tribune, third place

Education Writing: Stephen Milligan, third place

Editorial Writing (H.H. Dean Trophy): David Clemons, first place

Sports Feature Photo: Brett Fowler, second place; Fowler, third place

Sports Section: The Tribune, first place

Sports Coverage Story: Stephen Milligan, second place

Sports Feature Story: Brett Fowler, third place

Sports Column: David Johnson, first place; Brett Fowler, second place; Chris Bridges, third place

Sports Photo: Brett Fowler, first place; Fowler, third place

Investigative Reporting: David Clemons, third place, Division C

Community Service (W.G. Sutlive Trophy): The Tribune, second place

Local News Coverage (W. Trox Bankston Trophy): The Tribune, second place

Advertising awards won by The Tribune and its business partners include: