Covington native serving Navy as aviation boatswain’s mate

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Airman Recruit Lavonne Ferguson, a Covington native, serves the U.S. Navy at Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC) in Pensacola, Florida.

Ferguson joined the Navy two months ago and now serves as an aviation boatswain’s mate.

“I saw the opportunity in the Navy to travel, as well as, the opportunity to learn and receive continued education,” Ferguson said. “Also, both my grandfather and cousin served in the Army and Navy.”

According to Ferguson, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Covington.

As a student at NATTC, Ferguson is serving among sailors and Marines developing the skills needed to be successful naval aviation warfighters, a news release stated.

“Students at NATTC are taught the requirements and skills needed to be successful in their new careers,” it stated.

“Naval Air Technical Training Center’s mission is to provide world class professional aviation warriors to the Navy fleet supporting combat readiness anywhere on the globe, while taking good care of our people, families and being good neighbors and stewards in the city of Pensacola and the surrounding region.

“NATTC’s leaders and experts develop, deliver and leverage technology to optimize performance of our Navy, Marine Corps and foreign national students.

“We provide the most up-to-date and relevant training available to our sailors and Marines ensuring Naval aviation’s success.”

Serving in the Navy means Ferguson is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy, the release stated.

“The Navy makes sure that our seas are fully protected at all times,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“Being able to push myself in boot camp and graduate on time is something I am most proud of thus far,” said Ferguson.

As Ferguson and other sailors continue to train and perform the mission they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Being in the Navy means that I get to serve an amazing country while gaining great knowledge from people all around the world,” added Ferguson.

The Naval Education and Training Command is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command.

Through its “Street to Fleet” focus, Naval Education and Training Command recruits civilians and transforms them into skilled warfighters ready to meet the current and future needs of the U.S. Navy.



