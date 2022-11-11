Covington mayor supports homestead exemption's approval

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington voters overwhelmingly approved a measure in a special election Tuesday, Nov. 8, that will give thousands of homeowners a break on their property taxes.



City residents voted 84% for a $10,000 homestead exemption on the assessed value of their homes.

Mayor Steve Horton said he supported city residents' approval of the exemption because they have been requesting a chance to vote on such an exemption for awhile.

He said Finance Director Randy Smith told him the city government will see a $261,626 decrease in tax revenue from approval of the exemption.

The total was estimated by assuming all 4,182 owner-occupied residences in the city will request the homestead exemption, Horton said.

"Yes, it does represent lost revenue to the city," Horton said. "However, it has been something that taxpayers have asked for or about recently and in the past.

"I support the City Council taking action on this item and the voters voting for it. Though not a large tax break, it has prevailed, on behalf of taxpayers, at a critical time."

The exemption will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. It only applies to property owned and occupied by a taxpayer as their legal residence. Property owners are ineligible for the exemption if receiving it on any other property. Homestead exemptions also do not exempt applicants from such fees as solid waste and streetlights.



Homestead exemptions from county taxes already are available for all property owners in Newton County, including a $4,000 standard exemption deducted from the assessed value of the property; $30,000 exemption for those 65 and older; $20,000 exemption for ages 62 and older with under $15,000 of household income; and $90,364 exemption for qualified disabled veterans.

A $4,000 school tax exemption also is available. Oxford and Porterdale also already offer $10,000 exemptions.