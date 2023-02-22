Covington mayor not seeking reelection in this year's election

COVINGTON, Ga. — Mayor Steve Horton ended speculation Monday night by announcing he would not seek a second term in this year’s city elections.

Horton cited family concerns in announcing he would end a 39-year involvement with all levels of the city government and not run for the post he won in 2019.

“I appreciate, more than anybody knows, the trust that everybody in the community put in me for run for this position,” he told Covington City Council members Monday.

“I believe I’ve done everything in my power to uphold that trust and to do the things that this job requires of me. I don’t have anything that I kind of need to look back on in any negative way. I appreciate that,” he said.

He said he had not seen a number of family events since 2019 that he wanted to be part of because of his obligations to the city.

“When you sit back and look back at what you missed, you start to appreciate what might be in front of you," he said. "I don’t have any control over what tomorrow is.”

"I'm committed to giving some time back to those who have stood by and waited and allowed me the opportunity to do the things that I love and that's serving this community," he said.

Horton’s announcement leaves two-term Councilman Kenneth Morgan as the only announced candidate for the position.

The mayor won election over incumbent Ronnie Johnston and Eric Threets in 2019.

He was elected in the same year that East Ward council members Fleeta Baggett and Don Floyd each won election for the first time and Morgan won reelection as a West Ward member. Each of their seats will be up for election this year.

West Ward council members Charika Davis and Anthony Henderson and East Ward Councilwoman Susie Keck won election in 2021 and their seats will not be up for election until 2025.

Horton was elected mayor after working for the city government for almost 35 years until December 2012.

Horton began his career with the city in February 1978 as a patrol officer in the police department and was promoted to both sergeant and lieutenant.

In 1988, Horton transferred to the electric department to work as a line worker until December 1993 when he was promoted and became the city of Covington's first Safety/Risk Manager. In June 1996, Horton was named interim police chief and was made permanent chief in September 1996.

Horton led the Covington Police Department when it provided daily assistance with security for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and was in charge of providing security for that portion of the Olympic Torch Run that came through Covington and the associated downtown festival.

The following year, Horton was appointed as the public works director for the city and worked closely with former city manager Frank Turner Sr. — whom Horton replaced upon Turner's retirement after 35 years in 2005.

Horton served as city manager from late 2005 to 2012.

While serving as city manager, the city of Covington received an award for planning funds after being named a recipient of the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Livable Centers Initiative Program. Covington also was named one of only three cities in the country to have four departments as nationally accredited agencies while Horton was city manager.



