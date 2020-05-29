Covington man's body recovered from lake after chase

JACKSON, Ga. — A Covington man’s body was recovered the day after he jumped in Lake Jackson to end a police chase.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull over a vehicle between 9-10 p.m. Thursday on Georgia 36, and the pursuit reached high speeds and crossed into Butts County.

At Hickory Point Drive, the suspect stopped and jumped into Lake Jackson. Officers tried to rescue him but were unsuccessful.

Caitlin Jett, communications officer for the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, said the deputies continued working into Friday to the suspect, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to join in the search.

The GBI said the body of 19-year-old Gavin Campbell was found at about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

A GBI medical examiner will conduct an autopsy, and the state Department of Natural Resources will investigate the death. The GBI will investigate what led to the death.

The Georgia State Patrol; DNR; Butts, Newton and Jasper sheriff’s offices; and Butts County Fire and Rescue Dive Team were involved in the search.