Covington man killed after truck strikes his bicycle

An investigation was continuing today into the death of a bicyclist last week after a pickup truck struck him as he rode on Washington Street in southwest Covington.

Elliott Johnson, 57, of Piper Road in Covington, was killed after a 2005 Ford truck struck his bicycle Thursday, Aug. 6, at about 11 p.m. as both traveled north on Washington Street near Flat Shoals Road.

A Georgia State Patrol report stated the victim was riding on the right side of the northbound lane of Washington Street approaching Flat Shoals when the front of the truck struck the bicycle’s rear.

The driver of the truck, Timothy Grant Millwood, 49, of Eatonton, told investigators “there was an oncoming car with headlights temporarily obscuring his view, and he did not see the bicyclist until it was too late and struck him with the front right side of his vehicle,” the report stated.

The bicyclist was wearing all black clothing but a small red reflector was located in the grass near the bike's final rest position, according to the report.

The impact caused the victim to be carried on the hood of the truck for about “three car lengths” before falling from the hood and on to the roadway before ending up on the right shoulder at a private drive.

Johnson was taken for treatment at an area hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The truck stopped in an adjacent parking lot after the incident, the report stated.

Washington Street was dark and not lit by streetlights. Alcohol and drugs were not factors, it stated.

The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team assisted in the investigation.

No other information was available.