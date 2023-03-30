Covington man dies in single-vehicle wreck in south Newton County.

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington man died early Tuesday after his vehicle left Georgia Hwy. 36 and struck a power pole in south Newton County.

A funeral service for Timothy Dalton Wyatt, 22, of Rocky Point Road, was set for today, March 30, at 2 p.m. at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home.

Wyatt died in the single-vehicle wreck Tuesday, March 28, around 2:45 a.m. on Hwy. 36 near Potts Lane, said Sgt. Jack Redlinger of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s vehicle was traveling northbound on the foggy highway on a curve just past Campbell Road when the incident occurred, Redlinger said. He said the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck the power pole — snapping it in half.

No skid marks were found on the road or evidence of braking, he said. However, Redlinger said he could not determine if speed was a contributing factor.

An obituary from Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home said survivors included his fiance, Mary Haulk; daughter, Braylee Tulp; mother, Aleshia Wyatt; maternal grandmother, Patricia Patterson; paternal grandmother, Dianne Wyatt; sisters, Samantha Wyatt and Makayla Jones; and other relatives.

The service was scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington.