Covington man arrested after Rockdale County bar shooting injuries 3

CONYERS, Ga. — Three people were left injured Sunday night after a Covington man began shooting inside a Rockdale County bar.

According to a news release, investigators with the sheriff’s office said shots were fired inside Sudo’s Bar and Grill on Salem Road shortly after James Simpson, 38, began fighting with one of the victims. The gunfire injured two customers and a security guard, per reports. No injuries were life-threatening.

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy and another person working security were reportedly able to detain Simpson shortly after the incident and took his gun away.

The bar’s owner told an Atlanta news reporter that the fight was potentially over a spilled drink.

According to online jail records, Simpson was booked into the Rockdale County Jail on Monday and faces three counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Reckless Conduct and one count of Possession of a Firearm or Knife During Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies. As of Tuesday afternoon, Simpson had not been released from the jail.