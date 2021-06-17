Covington to host 'Development Town Hall' on June 30

COVINGTON, Ga. — From Covington Town Center to Neely Farms, several projects centered on bringing new housing and retail options are headed to the city.

In order to achieve transparency, city leaders have decided to host a town hall event to go over various developments with residents and allow them the chance to ask questions and voice concerns.

“A lot of people feel like they don’t know about developments until they see the marquee sign going up,” Community Development Director Trey Sanders said. “This is an opportunity for the community to hear about potential projects straight from the developer and give their input and opinion on what is being proposed. We are witnessing Covington’s rapid growth and the goal is to keep the small town feel we are accustomed to while we manage the growth that is coming.”

Sanders said the “Development Town Hall” would be held June 30 at 6 p.m. in the Covington City Council meeting room, located at 2116 Stallings Street SW. Aside from limitations set by the fire marshal, Sanders said there would be no restrictions on the number of people allowed to attend the event.

Several developers are expected to attend, as well as city officials, to speak and provide as many details about ongoing projects within the city as they can.