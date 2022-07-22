Covington Fire Department celebrates new platform vehicle

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington-Newton County 911 officials, elected leaders and others joined Covington Fire Department administrators and firefighters for a traditional “push-in” ceremony to celebrate the delivery of a new fire truck Friday, July 15.

The mid-mount truck produced by Pierce Manufacturing features a 100-foot aerial platform and was custom-built for the firefighting agency.

The $1.4 million cost was funded from proceeds of the 2017 SPLOST.

Covington FD waited 11 months for delivery of the vehicle, which includes red, white and blue lights on the tower, officials said.



