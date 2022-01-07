Covington Council votes to renew city manager contract, approve salary increase

COVINGTON, Ga. — Scott Andrews will remain city manager for at least two more years.



Members of the Covington City Council unanimously approved a contract agreement Monday night to retain Andrews through Dec. 31, 2023.

“It is my privilege to serve the Covington community,” Andrews told The Covington News. “My contract renewal is the reflection of the hard work and progress of the 320 members of #TeamCOV. It is my honor to serve with them each day.

“I’m grateful to Council for their unanimous decision and grateful for our team and community partners for making the last two years such a success,” he continued. “It hasn’t always been easy, but the struggles have helped us grow. That growth has only made us stronger and better equipped to serve our fantastic citizens.”

Andrews’ role as city manager is similar to that of a CEO. He is charged with leading the day-to-day operation of the city, which has a $142 million budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Per terms of the contract, Andrews’ base salary will be $150,153.05 — a more than $10,000 increase from his initial hire.

Andrews was first tapped city manager in November 2019. After working out a short-term contract through December 2019, the city council at the time approved a two-year contract for him to serve from Jan. 6, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2021. He succeeded former long-time city manager Leigh Anne Knight.

Andrews has nearly two decades of experience working in governmental leadership roles. Before coming to Covington, Andrews was assistant city administrator for Smyrna; economic development director in Sugar Hill; and several other leadership roles in Temple Terrace, Florida. Andrews has a bachelor’s degree in business administration, a master’s degree in public administration and a doctoral degree in organizational leadership.

In October 2020, Andrews received the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association.

“I recognized very early that Scott is a dedicated, committed and considerate local government manager and individual,” Covington Mayor Steve Horton said at the time. “His achievement of the ICMA Credentialed Manager designation is of no surprise to me. Scott’s success is a combination of hard work and character. I am proud to know and work with him.”

In other business, the council unanimously approved the reappointments of Frank Turner Jr. as city attorney and M. Qader A. Baig as municipal court judge for the new year. Councilwoman Fleeta Baggett was appointed mayor pro tempore, and Councilman Anthony Henderson was appointed mayor pro tempore-elect.