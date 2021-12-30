Covington council OKs monetary contribution increase for Newton IDA

COVINGTON, Ga. — After approving a resolution to increase its contribution by $20,000, the city of Covington will now shell out $50,000 annually to the Newton County Industrial Development Authority (IDA).



Newton County IDA is the leading entity in economic development for the county and the city of Covington.

Before the increase approved Dec. 13, the city of Covington was contributing $30,000 annually to the IDA. City Manager Scott Andrews said the increase was one that had been discussed “some time ago.”

Mayor Steve Horton confirmed and said it had been the plan to increase the city’s contribution for a while.

“It was the intent to increase it to $50,000,” Horton said. “Somehow that didn’t get captured in the regular budget [cycle].

“[The IDA] have done considerable work for us,” he added. “Ramping up, it seems like, from the end of last year through this year. I tend to expect more to be the same to the point that we may need to look as we go into the new budget year about contributing more to that process, as they are doing considerable work for us and the county.”

Andrews said he could have OK’d the increase without the council’s approval because it meets his $20,000 limit, but he wanted to put it in front of the council for “the sake of transparency.”

The council did need to approve a budget amendment resolution to increase the category “payments to others” by $20,000, Horton said.

Before a vote, council members asked if the IDA would be willing to share how the money would be used and keep the council updated about ongoing developments. Horton said he believed the IDA would share what they could with respect to any nondisclosure agreements in effect.

Andrews said the IDA was working to best determine how the new funds should be used and more information would be shared soon.

The resolution was approved 4-1.



