Covington council begins process of updating police oversight board

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington City Council began to make long-sought changes to the police department’s Citizen Review Board Monday night that will clarify how the board will act on complaints about actions by officers if needed.

The council voted on first reading to amend the 2021 ordinance that created the Citizen Review Board by adding specific deadlines for notifying the board about complaints of policy violations, such as use of excessive force; and other changes including an updated method for filling board vacancies.

Mayor Steve Horton noted he and City Attorney Frank Turner Jr. and Police Chief Stacey Cotton met with a group that included longtime civic and governmental leader the Rev. Harold Cobb many times to create the changes.

“I think it was good work,” Horton said.

The board was established by the council in part to foster transparency and enhance trust between police and the community.

It was empowered to receive complaints and determine if actions taken by the police department were consistent with its policies and procedures and determine if any changes were needed.

Talk of creating a Citizen Review Board for the police department first began in 2016 to encourage city residents to feel more comfortable about filing complaints against police officers if necessary, city officials said in 2021.

The council established the board in October 2021 after a group of ministers including Cobb, the Rev. Dwayne Stephens and the Rev. William Gaither approached city officials in mid-2020 in the wake of rioting in downtown Atlanta.

The rioting followed protests over the deaths of Black people at the hands of police in Minnesota and Kentucky.

Members were to be appointed by each councilmember and the mayor.

However, for a variety of reasons including the lack of a need to meet on complaints, the board has never filled all of its seven slots.

Changes made Monday night included allowing the mayor to make appointments to the board if council members are unable to find members to appoint within 60 days of a vacancy.

The council also will be allowed to appoint someone to the mayor’s designated slot if the mayor does not appoint someone within the same time period.

Other additions included:

• Requiring the board or the police department to forward residents’ complaints either receives about the use of excessive force to each other within two business days.

• Requiring the department to provide its explanation about why it disagrees with any decision by the board within 30 days of receipt.

• Establishing two-year terms for each member.

• Allowing members 12 months to complete any courses taught in a Citizens Police Academy and participate in a ride along with an officer.

However, one councilmember took the opportunity to ask if the board should remain in existence at all.

Councilmember Fleeta Baggett asked if all the work to come up with the additional language in the ordinance was worth it since the board had dealt with no complaints in almost two years of existence.

She noted Covington is only one of onlt three governments statewide to have such a board established to deal with complaints about police actions.

Councilmember Kenneth Morgan said he believed the city need to be proactive about dealing with issues with the police department before such issues arise.

The changes give the board “authority” it does not have now, said Councilmember Susie Keck.

“It gives a voice to community members who think we need (a Citizen Review Board),” she said.



