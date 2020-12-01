Covington council appoints 9 to city boards, commissions

COVINGTON, Ga. — After reviewing several resumes during a special-called meeting Monday, Nov. 23, the Covington City Council filled nine of the current and upcoming vacancies across various boards and commissions.

Prior to the meeting, Mayor Steve Horton had encouraged each council member to inquire their constituents about serving on the city’s boards.

As part of the appointment process, prospective board and committee members were required to submit a resume or bio.

Once the council filtered out candidates that were not residents of Covington, several appointments were made.

Kimberly C. Carter, former mayor of Covington, was appointed by unanimous decision to the Covington Redevelopment Authority to fill the expired term of Justin Vachon. She was later appointed by current Covington Mayor Steve Horton to chair the board.

Carter served as mayor of Covington from Jan. 1, 2008, to Dec. 31, 2011. She is currently president and CEO of BusinessWorks Solutions, a business consulting group based in Covington. She is also a managing partner of Capes Investing Group, LLLP. Carter earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Georgia State University in 1982 and later returned to earn a master’s degree in business administration in 1988.

Horton also named current board member Ijeoma Johnson as vice chair and said the planning and zoning manager would serve as the board’s secretary/treasurer.

Randy Conner was reappointed by unanimous decision to the Redevelopment Authority.

One term for the Redevelopment Authority is limited to three years.

Charika Davis was appointed by unanimous decision to fill the Planning Commission’s lone opening and complete the unexpired term of Mark Sullivan that ends July 1, 2023.

Davis currently works as an injury claim specialist for State Farm Insurance. She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Georgia College and State University in 2007 and earned a master’s degree in business administration in 2013.

Janet Goodman, Eric Threets and Monique Snow were appointed by unanimous decision to the Historic Preservation Commission, each for one three-year term.

Goodman is a former member of the Covington City Council, notably the first woman of color to serve on the council. She worked for Newton County Schools for 31 years and The Covington News for 18 years.

Threets is a senior church consultant for Universal Church Directories. He holds master’s degrees from Luther Rice College and Seminary and Walden University, and a bachelor’s degree from St. Andrews College. Threets also has a certificate in theology from the Interdenominational Theological Center Morehouse School of Religion.

Snow is an administrative secretary for the Jersey City Department of Law.

Buddy Adams and Bill Campbell were appointed to the Board of Appeals and Adjustments, each for one three-year term.

Adams is a 1970 graduate of Clemson University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science. He is currently sales, design and project manager at Air Conditioning Specialist in Covington. Prior to joining ACS in 1987, Adams was an operations manager of 35,000 acres across five states for Farm Management Inc. in Covington.

Campbell is a senior systems analyst at Takeda Pharmaceuticals. He attended Southern College of Technology and North Georgia Military College in the mid-to-late 80s.

Lakeisha Thurman was appointed to the Tree Conservation Board for one three-year term.

Thurman is a resident of Covington and currently head of Information Technology Risk Strategy and Execution for Sun Trust Bank, now Truist.

After the appointments were made, the council entered into an executive session to discuss “land opportunity.”