Covington approves mask ordinance

COVINGTON, Ga. — Wearing masks will be required on city properties in Covington, effective Tuesday, Sept. 1.

According to Covington Mayor Steve Horton, the city council approved a mask ordinance during a session of its retreat Thursday, Aug. 27. A similar ordinance was voted down Aug. 17, shortly after Gov. Brian Kemp eased restrictions on local governments and allowed them to enforce such ordinances.

The ordinance adopted Thursday with a 4-1 vote (Councilwoman Fleeta Baggett opposed; Councilman Anthony Henderson was absent) requires residents to wear a face covering on city properties but excludes private and residential properties. However, council members have encouraged businesses to institute the ordinance.

“We have been proactive since day one of the pandemic to ensure the safety of our community, and this is another step,” City Manager Scott Andrews said in a statement. “Wearing a face covering will be a tremendous step in getting us back to the way of life we enjoyed prior to COVID-19.”



Masks are not required to be medical grade, so long as they cover the nose and mouth, according to the ordinance, and bandanas, scarves or other similar fabrics are sufficient.

Businesses within city limits can post a notice for mask requirements at each entrance accessible to the public.

Masks are not required while eating or drinking, or if socially distanced at least six feet apart.



The Covington Police Department will enforce the ordinance on all public property and any private property that opts to require masks. Anyone who fails to comply is subject to a $50 fine, but the goal isn't to catch people not wearing masks and write tickets, Horton said.



"We'll provide masks if someone needs one," he said. "Our police officers — if they confront anyone not wearing a mask — they'll give them one too... It's about getting as many people as possible to wear a mask."

Several people had approached Horton and the council about issuing a mask mandate, he said, but it was never an option until recently.

"What many people don't understand was, prior to Aug. 16, the governor's order superseded what we could do," Horton said.

The mayor said he, as well as the majority of the council, believed issuing a mask mandate was the right thing to do.

"We needed to make what efforts we could to slow down and stop the spread of this virus," he said. "We can't be there to see and make sure everyone washes their hands ... but we can mandate masks to be worn, make sure people are social distancing and do what we can to try and get our numbers down."

Horton said the ordinance would remain in effect until the governor's executive order allowing local governments to institute such ordinances expires or the city decides to revoke the ordinance.