COVID-19 rise prompts Covington City Hall appointment-only policy

With COVID-19 cases rising both nationally and locally, the city of Covington is again instituting a remote work policy.

Effective Monday, July 6, the lobby at City Hall will be open for appointments only while the drive-through will continue regular operating hours, the city announced on its social media.

"The city has experience successfully navigating a work / respond from home strategy and citizens can rest assured all emergency services will continue operating at a high level," the announcement stated.

“It is unfortunate we have to re-enact our work / respond from home policy, but fortunately, we know from experience our team here is more than capable of continuing our performance standards,” said City Manager Scott Andrews. “We urge citizens to practice good hygiene, social distance and if you must go in public to conduct business, wear a mask.”

Residents can continue to use cityofcovington.org as a source of COVID-19 related information and to pay utility bills, the announcement stated.