Stephanie Finnie to become Clerk of Superior Court

NEWTON COUNTY – For the first time since 1983, there will be a new Clerk of Superior Court in Newton County.

Stephanie Finnie defeated challenger John Bryant in the Democratic primary in Tuesday’s general primary election.

Finnie generated 5,321 votes (61.82 percent) while Bryant brought in 3,286 votes (38.18 percent), according to the unofficial election results.

No Republican qualified for the seat, leading the way for Finnie to succeed long-time Clerk of Superior Court Linda Hays.

Hays, who served in the seat for over 40 years, decided not to run for reelection.

Finnie shared a statement about her election victory via her personal Facebook page.

“I would like to thank GOD for getting my [sic] thru the past couple of months. I promise you Newton County, that I will be here and work with our community, especially the wonderful non-profit organizations that we have here,” Finnie said. “I'd also like to thank the people that prayed with me and for me. I will never forget where I came from, you can still walk up to me to talk or laugh and I promise that I will be there to listen. I'm still and always will be the same Stephanie that I have always been. Once again, thank [sic] everyone that has helped me with my campaign.”

