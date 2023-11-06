Stan Edwards announces bid for reelection

The Covington News received the following letter:

To the taxpayers of Newton County:

As I come to the end of my second term as the Newton County District 1 Commissioner, I thought it important that I reflect for perspective for just a moment. For over seven and one-half years I have humbly and diligently served as the commissioner for district 1. I have always voted, expressed opinion, and tried to influence in a way that I felt was in the best interest of Newton County’s citizens. I approach each challenge with common sense and practicality - elements sorely missed in a society that no longer allows for simple disagreements but insists on naming villains and creating “gotcha” moments in every situation.

I have fought to ensure the county budget reflected the true needs of the entire community and not necessarily the wants of a few. I made a promise that, if elected, I would protect the rural integrity of district 1 to the best of my ability – and not just the eastern portion but the south and southwestern areas as well. In fact I have voted to discourage further overcrowding in other districts as well. Fighting to keep that promise has been a challenge but one that is extremely personal for me. Our latest county finance audit revealed no findings and six months of reserve funds – a sharp contrast to the day I took office. One of my first conversations when I took office was with the fire chief. I requested that we somehow re-open the Rocky Plains station 2 – serving the intersecting areas of D1, D2, and D4. Less than two years later, that station re-opened. More recently the old Dixie Rd station 4 closed but I insisted a new station be built and my colleagues honored that request. The new station 4 was online in record time and now serves even more residents of Newton County. Late in my first term, through a personal relationship with the Georgia DNR Commissioner at the time, the county manager and I were able to facilitate an arrangement that added the former Gaither’s Reservoir property to the state’s Wildlife Management Area inventory. Now the state Department of Natural Resources polices and manages the natural resources for that property at no cost to the county so that the land is preserved for an eventual reservoir. I recognize the need for a park in the southern and southwestern part of the district, so we are now in the process of choosing a location for a park in that area. I have fielded hundreds of calls, texts, and emails from citizens, many times from those outside district 1, but I take great satisfaction in knowing I attempted to help, no matter the district. I wish I could say I have not missed a single communication or that I have solved each citizen’s problem but that would be less than truthful. Sometimes requests are simply not beyond my influence. There are other productive moments and scenarios over the last seven plus years that bring me satisfaction and community pride, but space is limited.

As a commissioner that was born, raised, and lived his entire adult life in district 1, I feel I have a unique perspective, a desire, and a real obligation to serve another term as commissioner – if the citizens will re-elect me. With my family’s blessing I respectfully ask for your support in the 2024 election for district 1 commissioner of Newton County. God Bless.

Stan Edwards

Newton County District 1 Commissioner



