Sheriff Brown named 2023 Pinnacle Leadership Award honoree

NEWTON COUNTY — The Fortitude Educational and Cultural Development Center Inc. presented Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown with the 2023 Pinnacle Leadership Award on June 23, 2023, at the Marriott in Atlanta.

“First and foremost, I congratulate all the 2023 Pinnacle Leadership Award nominees. Because of the contributions you made to your community, lives have been changed for the better,” said Brown. “I am honored to be one of this year’s award nominees. I thank the Fortitude Educational and Cultural Development board members for honoring me with this prestigious award. Also, I thank Winifred Clements for nominating me.”

“It is my belief that I will always extend a hand to help someone because had it not been for someone extending a hand for me, I would not be where I am today,” Brown said.

The Pinnacle Leadership Award recognizes local minority women, men, and youth who show commitment to their community, make outstanding contributions to society, and impact the lives of others. The awards are presented annually to leaders who achieved the highest level of success and embodied the highest standards of service, leadership, and character.

Brown was one of 12 honorees named for the 2023 Pinnacle Leadership Award.