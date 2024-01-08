Sheriff Ezell Brown elected as Treasurer on inaugural GPSLI Advisory Council

NEWTON COUNTY – In the month of December, Sheriff Ezell Brown was elected to serve as the Treasurer on the Georgia Military College’s (GMC) inaugural Georgia Public Safety Leadership Institute (GPSLI) Advisory Council. The GPSLI Advisory Council met for the first time on Dec. 13, 2023, at GMC’s Main Campus in Milledgeville, Ga.

Sheriff Brown will serve on the GPSLI Advisory Council alongside fellow council members Julie Bradley, P.O.S.T. Director of Operations; Mark Scott, Chief of Americus & President of Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police; Bill Massee, Baldwin County Sheriff; and Randy Robertson, State Senator. The Council's mission is to guide and shape the future of GMC’s groundbreaking public safety initiative.

GPSLI, housed under GMC’s Corps of Cadets, was designed to provide aspiring public safety professionals with the tools, skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the law enforcement field. The program offers a comprehensive curriculum that combines hands-on training with theoretical foundations, ensuring graduates are prepared to face the challenges of the industry.

Graduates will not only be mandated as peace officers and obtain P.O.S.T. Certification in the State of Georgia upon successful completion of the program but they will obtain an associate degree in Criminal Justice.