Political forum to be held on Oct. 14

The Political & Civic Action Committee of the Conyers-Covington Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. cordially invite the citizens of Newton County to our 2nd Annual Political Forum Night Fall “Kappa Koffeehouse” Town Hall meeting to be held on Monday, October 14, 2024. The forum will be at The Center, 2104 Washington St. SW, Covington, GA 30014 next to the Newton County Chamber of Commerce from 6:30pm – 8:30pm.

The purpose of this forum is to bring the community together and to discuss the issues that concern the citizens to take center stage. Voter’s education information will be available as well. This is an environment designed to foster a meaningful discussion on exploring solutions that will help benefit everyone. A few of the community concerns are; infrastructure, transportation, recreation, how to deal with the growing population and community safety to highlight just a few topics.

A distinguished panel of elected public servants, along with other 2023 ballot candidates and community leaders will be on hand to share solutions to these concerns with the citizens of Newton County. Invited guest panelists include; Sheriff Ezell Brown (D) Incumbent, Newton County Sheriff, Justin Hipps (R) Candidate ,Newton County Sheriff, Commissioner Stan Edwards (R) Incumbent, Newton County Board of Commissioners District 1, Denise L. Williams (D) candidate, Newton County Board of Commissioners District 1, LeAnne Long (R) candidate Newton County Board of Commissioners District 5, Tiijon B. Dacosta Sr. (D) Newton County Board of Commissioners District 5, Coroner Tommy Davis (R) Incumbent, Newton County Coroner, and Kimberly L. Griggs (D) candidate Newton County Coroner.

This is a non- partisan event, not a campaign rally. No campaign literature can be distributed, nor any display of campaign signs, posters, banners etc. No wearing of campaign t-shirts, buttons, hats etc.

“A community informed is better equipped to make right choices.” Organizer Elder J.B. Brockman says, “we had a real good turn out last year for our first Political Forum Night which featured the Covington and Porterdale candidates and we wanted to make sure we came back to highlight the Newton County candidates. Our format allows candidates to be in a non-combative environment to discuss just the issues and not each other. The citizens are the ones who win. They leave informed.”

Seating is limited, so please reserve your seats by clicking on this link or scan the QR Code on the flyer;

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kappa-koffeehouse-tickets-1003564828417?utm_experiment=test_share_listing&aff=ebdsshios





For additional event information, please contact Elder Brockman, Chairman, Political Civic & Action Committee at: ccacpoliticalaction@gmail.com. Email your full name, phone and any questions you may have.