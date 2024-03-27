Newton Fire Services honors department members

Last Thursday night, the Newton County Fire Services (NCFS) honored the men and women who serve in the department.

During its annual awards banquet, NCFS recognized those who have been employed for five, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years along with those who contributed “outstanding service” and made saves in 2023.

A, B and C shift employees were also recognized as Firefighters of the Year, Fire Apparatus Operators of the Year and Officers of the Year.

Firefighters of the Year were Walter Wilson (A shift), Amelia Dodson (B shift) and Kyan Bennett (C shift).

Fire Apparatus Operators of the Year were Caleb Compton (A shift), Brayden Harper (B shift) and Blaine Smith (C shift).

Officers of the Year were Lt. Thomas Hanson (A shift), Lt. Benjamin McKinnon (B shift) and Lt. Justin Ganes (C shift).