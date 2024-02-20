Newton County Sheriff's Office recognized as a host for the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Leadership program

In February 2024, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) was the only county in the state of Georgia recognized as a host agency for the FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA) trilogy leadership program, as noted in the FBI-LEEDA Insighter Magazine, Issue I – Winter 2024.

The FBI-LEEDA trilogy leadership program is an advanced law enforcement training program consisting of three intensive, immersive courses designed for law enforcement supervisors – supervisor leadership institute, command leadership institute and executive leadership institute.

The topics covered throughout the program include leadership case studies, performance and risk management, command discipline and liability, bias and diversity, social and emotional intelligence and public trust.



Sheriff Ezell Brown recognized the following leaders from the NCSO who have received the FBI-LEEDA trilogy award. Chief Jerry Carter, Lt. Ditoria Miles, Lt. Tony Howard (Not Pictured), Lt. Michael Cunningham, Lt. Selena Williams, Lt. Wade Freeman (Not Pictured), Sgt. Joseph Lightsey, Sgt. Kenneth Kent (Not Pictured), Sgt. Jocelyn Detweiler, Sgt. Mickey Kitchens, Deputy Wayne Watts and Dorothy Floyd.



The full version of the FBI-LEEDA Insighter Magazine, Issue I — Winter 2024, can be viewed at www.fbileeda.org.