Newton County Sheriff’s Office purchases 70 vehicles

NEWTON COUNTY — Since April 2023, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) purchased 70 vehicles to replace the agency’s aging patrol fleet, a top safety priority overseen by Sheriff Ezell Brown.

Brown has continuously worked with the Newton County Board of Commissioners to ensure all deputies have the necessary equipment to serve and protect the Newton County community, including replacing the agency’s fleet vehicles with more than 200,000 miles a piece.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the Newton County voters, SPLOST Oversight Committee and the Newton County Board of Commissioners for taking the necessary steps in ensuring our deputies have the proper tools to serve and protect our community,” Brown said. “It has been a long time coming, but we have been patient. Our agency was long overdue for new fleet vehicles — we have not had a new stock of vehicles since 2011.

“Our deputies knew one day they would be receiving new, upgraded vehicles, and I could not be more thankful they stuck with us until we could acquire them. I thank each and every one of them for their patience. Even though our fleet vehicle numbers are up to 316, we are in the process of replenishing our fleet so certain vehicles will be taken out of service.”

On March 21, 2023, the NCSO received $4.2 million from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) projects, approved by voters in November 2022. The agency purchased 55 vehicles with the funds allocated from SPLOST; of those 55, the agency received 40 of the vehicles as of Oct. 2, 2023, and those vehicles are awaiting equipment installation prior to being assigned to a deputy. The remaining 14 vehicles purchased through SPLOST are pending delivery.

Additionally, the NCSO purchased 15 vehicles through funds allocated from the agency’s capital, designated by the Newton County Board of Commissioners, bringing the number of fleet vehicles to 316, not including the 14 vehicles pending delivery.