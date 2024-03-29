Newton County Sheriff's Office become leaders in recidivism reduction

Across the state, law enforcement agencies are looking to find ways to reduce recidivism rates.

But Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) are not only looking at ways to reduce recidivism rates, but to become leaders in the category.

Recidivism is described as the tendency of offenders returning back to correctional facilities after their first offense.

Brown told The Covington News recidivism rates in Newton County have dropped by 50.6 percent since he came into office, something that Brown takes very seriously.

“As a law-enforcement officer for four to five decades, I believe lowering the recidivism rate is a big deal,” Brown said. “The reason why I say it’s a big deal, again look at all the benefits. I can’t just characterize just one benefit. There is an array of benefits from this. I think the main one is trying to make the community whole again.”

Brown stressed that it is about “breaking a cycle” that persists in today’s society.

“I attribute this to what I’ve watched and seen over the last four and five decades in law enforcement. I locked up great-grandfathers back in the ‘70s, I continue to lock up the grandaddys, then the sons and it goes on,” Brown said. “When I recognize that, I will tell them the same thing, that it’s time to break that cycle.”

How NCSO is currently taking steps to reduce recidivism



When looking at how the NCSO has reduced their recidivism rate, Brown pinpoints the influx of programs that have been created.



Per the NCSO website, there are 23 programs in place designed for inmate-residents to participate in. Programs such as anger management classes, substance abuse and drug-prevention classes and educational courses are available for the inmate-resident population.

While generalized education is provided, there is also an array of life skill-related courses.

Some of those include art programs, welding classes, soft skill management and yoga.

Outside of jail-related programming, steps are put into place to ensure that a former inmate-resident is on the right track. These include providing transportation to-and-from work, housing – which assists in reducing the homeless population – and check-ins from the office.

Most of these programs come at no cost to the inmate-residents or the sheriff’s office, with grant funding providing the main funding source. Brown said it’s all about wanting to help people succeed long-term.

“It’s a win-win situation,” Brown said. “Those are individuals that want to see society thrive and be better.”

Benefits for the community

