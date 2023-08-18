Newton County Sheriff’s Office attends Georgia Highway Safety Conference

NEWTON COUNTY — During the week of Aug. 7, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office attended the 2023 Georgia Highway Safety Conference in Savannah. Those in attendance included Central Region Traffic Enforcement Network Coordinator Corporal Patrick Gilbert, Assistant Coordinator Deputy Andrew Archie, and Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T.) Deputy John Restivo.

“I take pride in our continued partnerships with state and local law enforcement agencies to educate the public on safe driving behaviors,” said Sheriff Brown. “It is not only a countywide effort but a statewide effort to make the necessary changes to reduce roadway injuries and deaths and create a safe driving community throughout Georgia.”

The 2023 Georgia Highway Safety Conference focused on “Evolving the Avoidable,” including discussions on new technology and strategies to reduce roadway injuries and deaths. The trip was funded by the following grants awarded to the NCSO for Fiscal Year 2023: Traffic Enforcement Network (TEN) and H.E.A.T.

The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety partnered with local law enforcement agencies to create H.E.A.T. to educate the public on safe driving behaviors and to implement highway safety campaigns and programs that reduce crashes and eliminate injuries and fatalities on Georgia roadways.