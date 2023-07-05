Newton County Family Fun Day to return Aug. 5

NEWTON COUNTY —Family Fun Day returns to Newton County with free activities, music, food, giveaways and the chance to gather as #OneNewton on Aug. 5.

Due to the thousands of people who attended the first two Family Fun Day events, this budding Newton County tradition was on hiatus during the pandemic. The event is now back at Legion Field in a big way in 2023.

Newton County’s Family Fun Day will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and features fun for the whole family. Children can play on bounce houses and obstacle courses, adults can wait for a chance to win prizes and visit with vendors from throughout Newton County and the entire family can enjoy a free lunch and dance, gather around and enjoy live music.

Family Fun Day is free to all Newton County residents thanks to generous donors. Businesses or organizations looking to help sponsor Family Fun Day can do so by visiting https://co.newton.ga.us/330/Family-Fun-Day or emailing FamilyFunDay@co.newton.ga.us.

There are several sponsorship levels, ranging from $500 to $10,000 and include vendor booth space, T-shirts, advertisement of your business or organization and more. All proceeds are used directly on Family Fun Day.

Whether a vendor or one of the estimated 5,000 people who are expected to attend for fun, food and fellowship, Newton County’s Family Fun Day is sure to be a great time for all in its return.

For more information, please contact the Family Fun Day steering committee at FamilyFunDay@co.newton.ga.us.



