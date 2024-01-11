Newton County EMA Dive Team rescues six from floods

NEWTON COUNTY — Six people and two dogs were rescued from flooded homes by the Newton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Dive Team Wednesday morning.

The dive team, which included personnel from the Newton County Fire Services, Covington Fire Department and additional agencies, responded to a call at around 4:30 a.m at Riverside Mobile Home and RV Park and near Yellow River.

According to a press release, multiple people were unable to leave their RVs at the mark as a result of high levels of water.

Five of the six rescuees came via dive team members using an inflatable Zodiac raft to go from “submerged camper to camper.”

At approximately 10 a.m., the dive team again took its boat for a resident near the mobile home park “across an area with roughly 3-4 feet of water.”

The sixth person, a man, plus the two dogs were rescued by the joint-jurisdiction dive team from the mobile home.

Newton County’s interim EMA director Wendy Patterson commended all agencies on their efforts.

“All the rescues were successful thanks to the quick response and incredible partnership of EMA, Newton County Fire Services, Covington Fire Department and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office,” Patterson said. “Everyone was brought to safety without incident or injuries.”

Bringing floods to low-lying areas in Newton County was brought by a rainstorm that came through middle Georgia Tuesday.

Prior to the flooding, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) helped with evacuations at the Riverside Mobile Home and RV Park. NCSO was also present during operations.

“The Red Cross has been notified and is assisting with the displaced residents,” a press release stated. “The rain concluded Tuesday evening and the Yellow River began receding early Wednesday afternoon.”