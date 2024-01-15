Newton County BOC appoints Butler as personnel hearing officer

NEWTON COUNTY – At the Jan. 9 Newton County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board unanimously appointed E. Logan Butler as its new personnel hearing officer.

Newton County’s county attorney Patrick Jaugsetter explained the role of the personnel hearing officer at the latest meeting.

“The Newton County employment personnel policy has a provision… that allows any employee who is terminated or suffers adverse employment action to seek an appeal,” Jaugsetter said. “That appeal goes to a personnel hearing officer.”

Jaugsetter further mentioned that the county has “interestingly” not needed a personnel hearing officer since at least 2018.

The nomination was made by Jaugsetter for Butler to serve as the personnel hearing officer, as he previously worked with Newton County in the same role for a “number of years.” Butler will be in this role on an as-needed basis.

The business item was listed as “time-sensitive” as, according to Jaugsetter, there is one confirmed appeal in place with the potential of a second.

“There is a little bit of a time element here, there’s at least one, potentially two employment matters that are right for hearing before the personnel hearing officer,” Jaugsetter said. “We’d like to go and get the officer appointed so those appeals could proceed.”

District 3 representative Alana Sanders questioned the timing of this item, ultimately wondering the circumstances behind this hire

“Are there certain instances that are occurring that are required to have this currently?,” Sanders said.

Jaugsetter responded with further clarification.

“There is at least one employee whose employment was terminated who is seeking an appeal,” Jaugsetter said.

For any appeal process, the county will be represented by the county’s Human Resources department with assistance from the county attorney. The personnel hearing officer would hear from both the county and the terminated employee and then hand down a ruling internally.

District 2 representative Demond Mason wanted to clarify with county manager Harold Cooper that this process would be on an as-needed basis, to which Cooper confirmed. The county manager also clarified that situations like these are not normal for the county.

“Typically, these types of circumstances are few and far between,” Cooper said. “Again, when there’s a termination we’re going to make sure that we vet our terminations so that our i’s are dotted and that our t’s are crossed.”

According to Cooper, funds for the personnel hearing officer are expected to come from the generating operating fund which is used for personnel expenditures.

The vote passed 5-0 with District 1 representative Stan Edwards making the motion and Mason seconding.

The Covington News reached out to Newton County public information officer Bryan Fazio in hopes to get more information about the hiring of Butler.

When asked about the timing of the hiring behind the personnel officer, Fazio mentioned that an officer of this kind is within Newton County’s policies.

“Pursuant to Newton County policies, all employees have the right to appeal adverse actions and as a result Mr. Butler was appointed to serve exclusively as a personnel hearing officer as needed,” Fazio said. “Newton County wants to assure that all due process is undertaken.”

In regards to who these potential employees may be, Fazio did not provide a comment.

“We do not comment on personnel matters,” Fazio said.



