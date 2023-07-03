Newton County adopts budget for next fiscal year

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Board of Commissioners approved the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget during a Special Called Meeting Tuesday, June 27.

Newton County’s FY24 General Fund Budget is $91,563,770 and the total budget of $129,863, including enterprise funds, grants and other funds. The FY24 Budget can be found at https://county-newton-ga- budget-book.cleargov.com/10564/introduction/transmittal-letter.

The budget, which was first presented to the Board of Commissioners in March during workshops with department heads, was approved unanimously.

“I am very pleased with the budget the BOC approved Tuesday,” Chairman Marcello Banes said. “This budget shows great support to our employees and continues to invest in the services Newton County provides to all of our residents.

“I am very excited to reduce our millage rate once again. We are being responsible stewards of taxpayer funds and continuing to improve our tax base each and every year.”

Highlights in the budget include a focus on employee retention strategies, continued conformity to the County’s strategic plan and a reduction in the millage rate. The budget aligns with an anticipated millage rate of 8.439. This marks the fifth straight year of a millage reduction for Newton County.

“People are our greatest asset,” Newton County Manager Harold Cooper said. “This budget invests in the people who work hard to make sure Newton County is a great place to live, work and do business in. It also affirms to our taxpayers that they are first and foremost in our processes, as we work to reduce employee turnover and the financial redundancies that come with repeatedly hiring for the same position.

“The Newton County team, including our Finance and HR directors, did a tremendous job in pulling this all together.”