New Rock Legal Society installs board members

The New Rock Legal Society has launched another year of service and commitment to the legal field with the installation of their new Executive Board on January 23, 2024, at the Rockdale County Magistrate Court. NRLS is a local bar association that recognizes the societal and legal contributions of attorneys of color in Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. They also promote civic engagement among their members in efforts to provide plans and programs towards the achievement of social, political and economic equality for all people.

The late Judge Horace J. Johnson was the first African-American to serve as a Judge in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit. He administered the oath for the inaugural executive board members of

NRLS on August 19, 2011. Now, almost thirteen years later, NRLS continues their traditional aims including helping citizens understand rights guaranteed them by law, morality, and justice. DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Nora Polk administered this year’s oath and shared words of encouragement to the new board. She expressed her excitement to see the group continually growing and thriving as a local bar association. The new executive board is comprised of Judge Destiny Bryant (president), Judge Maureen Wood (vice president), Attorney Travis Thomas (treasurer), and Sebrina Brown (secretary).

NRLS President Judge Destiny Bryant reminded the group of their rich history and boasted the society’s progression by acknowledging the increased number of “first” African-American judges, attorneys, professors, and legal professionals who serve in the community while promoting the values of NRLS. She also conveyed her desire to promote physical, spiritual and mental wellness for members of the organization as they each strive to serve others.

This year’s community events include assisting with Law Camp hosted by the Judge Phinia Aten, Chief Magistrate Judge of Rockdale County, a “Know Your Rights” seminar, and a Law Day event during the month of May to promote education about the law and democracy.

Membership with NRLS is open to attorneys, judges, law professors, government officials, legal support professionals and law students. Please contact NRLS at secretarynewrocklegal@gmail com for more information about membership and future programs.