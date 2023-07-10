NCSO’s 4th annual Back to School Golf Tournament

NEWTON COUNTY — Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office hosted their 4th Annual Back to School Golf Tournament at Ashton Hills Golf Course in Covington, on June 15.

This year, 55 golfers — a total of 14 teams — participated in the golf tournament. Funds raised at the golf tournament are used to provide students with the proper tools to begin the school year through the Sheriff’s Office’s annual Back to School Giveaway.

“I want to take the time to give a special thanks to all our sponsors, who contributed to the golf tournament to help raise funds for our annual Back to School Giveaway,” said Sheriff Ezell Brown. “Also, I thank the volunteers and my staff for going above and beyond to ensure the success of this year’s golf tournament. Because of you, this year’s golf tournament was a great success.”

The sponsors of the 4th annual Back to School Golf Tournament were: A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds, Sellars Motors Inc., Precision Automotive Service, Rush Tees & Signs, Jen on Group LLC, Newton County Board of Commissioners, Ginn Chrysler Jeep Dodge - Ginn Chevrolet, Ronnie’s Small Engine, Inc, Bridgestone Golf, Newton Federal Bank, Call and Go Bail Bonding Inc, Olde Town Awards, The Town House Café, Mike’s Tire Depot, Snapping Shoals EMC, Loyd Glass Company and Security Warehouse.

The 2023 Back to School Giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 29, at Newton High School, located at 1 Ram Way in Covington.



