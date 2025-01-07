NCSO Conducts Countywide Vehicle Checkpoints to Promote Road Safety

On Dec. 31, 2024, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Georgia State Patrol and the Covington Police Department, conducted countywide vehicle checkpoints from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. to reduce impaired driving and promote road safety.

The vehicle checkpoints resulted in the following statistics:

8 arrests

39 citations issued

2 warrant arrests

7 warnings issued

7 DUI arrests

Sheriff Ezell Brown emphasized the importance of these vehicle checkpoints, stating: “The safety of our community is our top priority. This coordinated effort demonstrates the dedication of our deputies and partner agencies to ensuring Newton County’s roads remain safe for all drivers. By addressing impaired driving and other violations, we are working to protect lives and prevent tragedies.”