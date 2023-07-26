By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Marilyn Williams announces candidacy for Newton County Tax Commissioner
Marilyn Williams
Marilyn Williams - photo by Special Photo

NEWTON COUNTY — The Covington News received the following from Marilyn Williams concerning her candidacy for Newton County Tax Commissioner. 

“My name is Marilyn Williams, I was born and raised in Newton County, the daughter of Willie and Barbara Benton. I have been employed with Newton County Tax Commissioners office and the Tax Assessors office for over 23½ years. I currently work with the Tax Assessor office as a Senior Administrative Specialist.

I am married to Kennedy Williams, Pastor of (Early Hope Church Ministries) and a Real Estate agent for Redeemer Realty.

I have two adult children; Kendrick Williams who is an Appraisal for the Newton County Tax Assessors office; and a minister of music of Early Hope Ministries, a daughter Kereshia Williams, a daughter in-law that is a teacher here in Newton County East Side High school, Reshonica Williams, three beautiful and smart grandkids, twins Hezekiah and Hannah and Autumn Williams.

I have worked in the Tag, Tax, and Property office for 23 years in Newton County. I ask the citizens of Newton County to elect me as your next Tax Commissioner for 2024.

I have witnessed the different daily operations, over the years. I would love the opportunity, to make it better.

I am running for Tax Commissioner because I want to make your visit for renewing a car tag, transferring a title, paying your property taxes, getting a handicap placard; easier, simpler, and polite.

I want you to know as a citizen; who visits The Newton County Tax Commissioners Office; you will be treated with the upmost respect; and served with dignity and kindness. “We can make it better together”.

Please consider me: Marilyn Williams as your next Tax Commissioner of Newton County for 2024.” 

This will be included in the July 29-30 print edition of The Covington News.