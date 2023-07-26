Marilyn Williams announces candidacy for Newton County Tax Commissioner

NEWTON COUNTY — The Covington News received the following from Marilyn Williams concerning her candidacy for Newton County Tax Commissioner.

“My name is Marilyn Williams, I was born and raised in Newton County, the daughter of Willie and Barbara Benton. I have been employed with Newton County Tax Commissioners office and the Tax Assessors office for over 23½ years. I currently work with the Tax Assessor office as a Senior Administrative Specialist.

I am married to Kennedy Williams, Pastor of (Early Hope Church Ministries) and a Real Estate agent for Redeemer Realty.

I have two adult children; Kendrick Williams who is an Appraisal for the Newton County Tax Assessors office; and a minister of music of Early Hope Ministries, a daughter Kereshia Williams, a daughter in-law that is a teacher here in Newton County East Side High school, Reshonica Williams, three beautiful and smart grandkids, twins Hezekiah and Hannah and Autumn Williams.

I have worked in the Tag, Tax, and Property office for 23 years in Newton County. I ask the citizens of Newton County to elect me as your next Tax Commissioner for 2024.

I have witnessed the different daily operations, over the years. I would love the opportunity, to make it better.

I am running for Tax Commissioner because I want to make your visit for renewing a car tag, transferring a title, paying your property taxes, getting a handicap placard; easier, simpler, and polite.

I want you to know as a citizen; who visits The Newton County Tax Commissioners Office; you will be treated with the upmost respect; and served with dignity and kindness. “We can make it better together”.

Please consider me: Marilyn Williams as your next Tax Commissioner of Newton County for 2024.”

This will be included in the July 29-30 print edition of The Covington News.



