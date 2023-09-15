Margaret Smith announces candidacy for Newton County Tax Commissioner

COVINGTON, Ga. – Margaret Smith, a dedicated public servant with a proven track record of fiscal responsibility and community engagement, is proud to announce her candidacy for Newton County Tax Commissioner 2024. With a deep commitment to transparency, efficiency, and equitable tax administration, Margaret Smith is poised to bring fresh, innovative leadership to the role.

Smith currently serves as the account manager for Marcus Jordan, and has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing Newton County residents. She has witnessed firsthand the need for a Tax Commissioner who can adapt to evolving financial landscapes while ensuring that the burden of taxation is distributed fairly and transparently. “I am so excited to announce my candidacy for Tax Commissioner,” said Smith. “Upon joining Marcus Jordan as his account manager I have been very successful managing all financial accounts, disbursing month payouts to all municipalities in a timely manner, and completing all state and local audits. Marcus Jordan has done a great job restructuring this office and I will continue to build on the foundation he has built.”

Key highlights of Margaret Smith’s campaign platform include:

Improve Customer Service- Whether by phone, email, or in person residents can expect responsive and courteous assistance from a cross trained staff.

Educational Outreach- Helping taxpayers understand tax related matters, offering outreach programs, town hall meetings with me and staff to empower taxpayers with the knowledge they need to make inform decisions, understanding delinquent taxes, tax sales, as well as exemptions.

Quicker lines for motor vehicle services - By offering training to all clerks, with staggered lunches to accommodate residents that are coming to take care their business during lunch hours.

Margaret Smith invites the residents of Newton County to join her in building a brighter financial future for the community. With a reputation for integrity, experience, dedication, and a passion for serving others, she is the ideal candidate to lead the Tax Commissioner’s office into a new era. For more information about your candidate to elect visit her website and social media platforms www.vote4smith.us , Facebook: Margaret Smith 4 Commissioner Instagram: MargaretSmith4Commissioner