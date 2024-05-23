Marcello Banes wins chairman primary; set to serve third term

NEWTON COUNTY – Current Newton County chairman Marcello Banes will serve a third term in office after winning the Democratic primary on Tuesday.

Banes generated 53.91 percent of the vote with 4,700 votes, per the unofficial results.

Banes was challenged in Tuesday’s primary by current Newton County Tax Commissioner Marcus Jordan. Ultimately, Jordan fell short, generating 46.09 percent of the vote with 4,019 votes.

With no Republican running against Banes in November, the current chairman is set to serve a third term.

Banes was first elected back as chairman back in 2016, defeating Republican candidate Aaron Varner. He ran unopposed in 2020.

The Covington News attempted to reach Banes for comment on multiple occasions but have not heard back as of press time.

Banes did, however, share a comment via his personal Facebook page.

“From the bottom of my heart, I thank each of you who helped make four more years as your Newton County Chairman a reality. Despite facing aggressive false mailer attacks, we overcame these challenges and emerged victorious,” Banes said. “I am blessed to receive your support and trust, not only in this election but throughout what will now be my 12 years in office. We will continue to push OneNewton forward and work with everyone in our great community.”

After press time, Banes sent the following press release to The News:

"When I announced my candidacy for re-election, I asked you to partner with me as we strive to build a stronger OneNewton and an even better Newton County. I stand before you, deeply honored and humbled by the trust and support you have placed in me once again. This election cycle has tested the fibers of OneNewton. We faced aggressive and false attacks through vicious channels, yet we remained resilient. Together, we overcame these challenges and emerged victorious. I live my life by the following: The LORD is my shepherd. I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

"From the bottom of my heart, I thank each of you who helped make four more years as your Newton County Chairman a reality. I am blessed beyond words to receive your unwavering support and trust, not only in this election but throughout what will now be my 12 years in office. More than ever, I am committed to pushing OneNewton forward. This third term would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of my incredible election team. They worked long hours to ensure our campaign was run with integrity, positivity and a focus on giving valuable information to our community.

"A special thank you goes to my fantastic wife and family, who stood by my side throughout the entire process. Without their love and support, I would not be where or who I am today. They were my rock, my inspiration and my refuge. I am eternally grateful for their presence in my life.

"As we move forward, I promise to continue leading with faith, integrity and an unwavering passion for the success of our community. I will not be distracted from the goals we have set for the next four years. Again, thank you for trusting my leadership and my vision for continuing to build a better Newton County. God bless you and God bless Newton County."