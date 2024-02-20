By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Long-time officers retire from NCSO
Over the course of 2024, three long-time officers from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) have announced their retirement.

Steve Walden.

First on Jan. 29, Cpl. Steve Walden retired from the NCSO after fulfilling his final dispatch call. Walden served in the Uniform Patrol Unit and was with the NCSO for 18 years.

George Gardner

Just three days later, it was announced on the NCSO Facebook page that Deputy George Gardner would be retiring. Gardner – who served in the Civil Division – retired on Feb. 1 after more than 25 years with the NCSO.

Larry Harris (L) with Sheriff Ezell Brown (R)

The very next day, it was announced that detention officer Larry Harris would also be retiring. Harris retired on Feb. 2 after spending more than 17 years with the NCSO.

Sheriff Ezell Brown and the NCSO sent their best wishes to all three men as they entered retirement.