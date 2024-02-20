Long-time officers retire from NCSO

Over the course of 2024, three long-time officers from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) have announced their retirement.
First on Jan. 29, Cpl. Steve Walden retired from the NCSO after fulfilling his final dispatch call. Walden served in the Uniform Patrol Unit and was with the NCSO for 18 years.
Just three days later, it was announced on the NCSO Facebook page that Deputy George Gardner would be retiring. Gardner – who served in the Civil Division – retired on Feb. 1 after more than 25 years with the NCSO.
The very next day, it was announced that detention officer Larry Harris would also be retiring. Harris retired on Feb. 2 after spending more than 17 years with the NCSO.
Sheriff Ezell Brown and the NCSO sent their best wishes to all three men as they entered retirement.