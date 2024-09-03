Lanier Sims sworn in as interim chair

On Tuesday, new interim chairman Lanier Sims was officially sworn into office. Sims was sworn in by magistrate court judge Melanie Bell.

Sims will take over as interim chairman indefinitely, taking over for the suspended Marcello Banes. Banes was suspended on Aug. 1 by Governor Brian Kemp for his role in an ongoing federal case against him. Sims is expected to remain in the chairman role until the final outcome of Banes’ case or the end of Banes’ term, whichever is first.

Sims – a former District 2 commissioner from 2011 to 2018 – was named as interim chair on Aug. 30 and will take over all ongoing roles as chair