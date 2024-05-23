Kimberly Griggs wins Democratic primary in coroner race

NEWTON COUNTY – In the race for coroner, Kimberly Griggs will represent the Democratic party after winning the general primary election on Tuesday.

Griggs, who nabbed 5,270 votes (63.57 percent) defeated challenger Gabriel White who received 3,020 votes (37.43 percent),

She will now advance to the Nov. 5 race, where she will face Republican candidate and incumbent Tommy Davis.

Davis – who ran unopposed in the primary – has held the coroner position on multiple occasions since 2008.

He did, however, fall short in the 2020 election, losing to Democratic challenger Dorothea Bailey-Butts. After Bailey-Butts resigned from the position five months into her term, Davis was appointed to fill the unexpired term.

The Covington News has reached out to Griggs for comment, but have not heard back.